Travelling by boat from Broome to Darwin, this route in Australia's top end is a breathtaking coastline of open seas, bays, basins, islands and estuaries. This area is dubbed 'Australia's last great witness' and surprising stories of multicultural history abound - from Aboriginal cave paintings to Japanese pearlers, a Filipino missionary to a proposed Jewish refuge from the Nazis, Vietnamese boat people, WWII bombings, shipwrecks, and modern-day mining.