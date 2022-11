Not Available

Forget the Kings -- these are the "Kims" of comedy! Four of the funniest Asian comedians riff on a variety of pop culture topics, from Christmas to Korea and everything in between. Featured jokesters include Bobby Lee ("Mad TV"), Kevin Shea ("Jimmy Kimmel Live"), Steve Byrne ("Chappelle's Show") and Dr. Ken Jeong (Comedy Central's "Comic Groove"), a unique comic talent known as the funniest physician in America.