"King Kong Gang" is the high respected, powerful and invincible gang that rules the kindergarten kids. Its prosperity is contributed by Om, a big, tough, and overgrown leader boy who has his trusted entourages like Jon, Aun and Piek. One day, Om unexpectedly meets a pretty highschool girl and suddenly falls in love with her. Then, he tries to win her heart with the help of his followers by disguising as a highschool boy. While Om is in love and lacks the ability to rule, the stability of the gang is now wobbled; a new enemy arrives, new problems keep happening in the gang, and love affair is more complicated. To save the gang and to win the heart of the girl, Om must fight to conquer all the obstacles. It's time for the kids' epic of love and wit to begin, with a lot of laughs and fun.