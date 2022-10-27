Not Available

The King Maker

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Winters Hollywood Entertainment Holdings Corporation

1547 Fernando De Gama, a young "Soldier of Fortune" from Portugal, set sail for the ient in an effort to find a man who murdered his father and, with luck, like many of their compatriots, to make his fortune. A vicious storm in the Indian Ocean almost ended his plans when he was on the ship sank. The sole survivor, he was washed up on a tropical beach only to be captured by Arab slavers and taken to Ayutthaya in the kingdom of Siam, where he was offered for sale as a slave.

Cast

Gary StretchFernando De Gamma
John Rhys-DaviesPhillippe
Cindy BurbridgeMaria
Dom HetrakulTong
Nirut SirichanyaKing Chairacha
Yoe HassadeevichitQueen Sudachan

Images