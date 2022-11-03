The King of Iron Town

Not Available

Former high school football star Tyler Wells is having trouble settling into his comfortable working class life. With his job at a local plant hanging in the balance, and a baby on the way, he seeks one last taste of glory by entering a local boxing contest. When his troubled younger brother, Gabe enter the competition, Tyler finds himself battling not only his personal demons but his own flesh and blood as well. The two square off bringing decades worth of selling emotion and conflict into the ring.