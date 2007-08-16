2007

The King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters

  • Documentary

Release Date

August 16th, 2007

Studio

New Line Cinema

In this hilarious arcade showdown, a humble novice goes head-to-head against the reigning Donkey Kong champ in a confrontation that rocks the gaming world to its processors! For over 20 years, Billy Mitchell has owned the throne of the Donkey Kong world. No one could beat his top score until now. Newcomer Steve Wiebe claims to have beaten the unbeatable, but Mitchell isn't ready to relinquish his crown without a fight. Go behind the barrels as the two battle it out in a vicious war to earn the title of the true King of Kong.

Cast

Billy MitchellHimself
Walter DayHimself
Greg BondHimself
Steve SandersHimself
Mike ThompsonHimself
Derek WiebeHimself

