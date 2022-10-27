1972

The King of Marvin Gardens

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 11th, 1972

Studio

BBS Productions

Jason Staebler lives on the Boardwalk and fronts for the local mob in Atlantic City. He is a dreamer, who asks his brother David, a radio personality from Philadelphia to help him build a paradise on a Pacific Island, yet another of his get-rich-quick schemes. But luck is against them both and the game ends badly - real life reduced to radio drama.

Cast

Bruce DernJason Staebler
Ellen BurstynSally
Scatman CrothersLewis
John P. RyanSurtees
Sully BoyarLebowitz
Josh MostelFrank

