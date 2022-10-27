The King of Marvin Gardens

Jason Staebler lives on the Boardwalk and fronts for the local mob in Atlantic City. He is a dreamer, who asks his brother David, a radio personality from Philadelphia to help him build a paradise on a Pacific Island, yet another of his get-rich-quick schemes. But luck is against them both and the game ends badly - real life reduced to radio drama.
|Bruce Dern
|Jason Staebler
|Ellen Burstyn
|Sally
|Scatman Crothers
|Lewis
|John P. Ryan
|Surtees
|Sully Boyar
|Lebowitz
|Josh Mostel
|Frank
