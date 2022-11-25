THE KING OF RATINGS

Not Available

Doron Tsabari has accompanied Dudu Topaz over the past five years, during which the latter realized his dream of becoming the most popular man in Israel. We see him behind the set of his show, through the ups and downs of his relationship with his wife, friends, with his children, and during his rare moments alone with his personal struggles. With Topaz, one is never certain if it is all just part of a big show that he enjoys not only starring in and directing, but also viewing from the sidelines. This is a penetrating, funny and sad film about a TV star with no limits, whose love for himself depends entirely upon the audience’s love for him, a man who has succeeded in bursting open the spirit of the times and has crowned himself a post-modern king. King of the ratings.