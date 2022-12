Not Available

The third and final instalment in the Danish cult hospital series. The old feud between the Swedes and the Danes at the hospital is still fiery, and the constitution of the Kingdom is fragile. A curse still lies on the old hospital, and what seemed fictitious in The Kingdom 1 and 2 [launched respectively in 1994 and 1997] may not be so unreal after all. This new mini-series, spanning 5 episodes, will be about good and evil, and is aimed to be both frightening and funny.