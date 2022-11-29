The Kingdom Within

Not Available

The film began as a response to a couple of evangelical Christian pastors referring to yoga as 'demonic' and 'against Christianity'. While not all Christians have these sentiments, there are many Christians that are conflicted about their yoga practice. The central premise of this film is based on a yogic interpretation of a famous Bible verse: that the Kingdom of Heaven cannot be observed, for it is within you (Luke 17:21). As a compilation of interviews from yogis, Christians, and scholars comparing these ancient spiritual systems, director Bob Peck uses this documentary to examine why or how they might have a compatible application with one another.