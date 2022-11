Not Available

Himalayan Kingdoms is a journey in search of the roots of Buddhism. A journey through the most mountainous region of the planet, among Nepal, China and India. It is the Kingdom of the inaccessible nature, where rivers like the Ganges or Indus are born, where people still retains their old customs and where it is still possible to find groups of nomads who drive their herds of yaks through fantastic scenarios situated at the foot of the ceiling of the world.