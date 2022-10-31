Not Available

The sequel to the highly successful Australian comedy THE WOG BOY - starring Nick Giannopoulous and Vince Colosimo as best mates Steve and Frank. The Kings of Mykonos: Wog Boy 2 picks up a few years after the original and things aren't going so well for the 'Wog Boy'; he's lost his true love (a '69 Valiant Pacer) and all his assets because he trusted Tony the Yugoslav. Steve's best mate Frank has lost touch with the ladies after a messy divorce. But fortue, as ever, favours the 'Wog' when Steve discovers that he has inherited a beach worth millions on the resort island of Mykonos from an uncle he never met...