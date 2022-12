Not Available

Noble pilgrims in luxurious clothes, shamans dedicated to the worship of the stars, priests of the god of Zoroastrianism. They appear in one of the most controversial episodes of the Gospel that has divided its deniers while fascinating writers. Who were the Magi and where did they come from? Did they really live in Judea at the time of Jesus' birth? What about the mysterious star that guided them? Where does the historical truth stop and where does the myth begin?