The Kiniing Project re-visits the decades-old practice of curing meat in the Cordilleras, particularly in the province of Benguet. The film tackles kiniing as it is called in Kankanaey or kinuday by the neighbouring Ibalois and etag further north in the Mountain Province. Younger Igorots share their connection with kiniing and how they are now assuming responsibility in keeping indigenous cooking traditions alive.