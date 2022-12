Not Available

In the company of Dave Davies, get a unique insight into the Kinks on record, on film and in concert. This essential release also features the incisive commentary of a team of leading critics and the recollections and anecdotes of original Kinks; Mick Avory, John Dalton and John Gosling alongside performance highlights from a great career. The DVD features highlights from: “You Really Got Me,” “Waterloo Sunset” and “Set Me Free.”