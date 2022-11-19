The Kinks: The Live Broadcasts

Not Available

The Kinks played a leading part of the British Invasion of America. With Ray Davies' incredible song-writing talent at the helm, they soon became one of popular music's most significant bands, influencing a plethora of styles from hard rock to Britpop. This superb DVD features rare footage of the Kinks previously unreleased on DVD, featuring their greatest hits from rare live performances from television and film archives. Features You Really Got Me, All Day And All Of The Night, Waterloo Sunset, Lola, Celluloid Heroes, No More Looking Back, Life On The Road, Sleepwalker, Misfits, Live Life, Lost And Found. Formed by brothers Ray and Dave Davies in 1964 London, the Kinks cultivated an inventive, post-Beatles pop sound that helped launch the British Invasion. This program captures the Kinks at their creative peak with a collection of rare live performances culled from their television appearances.