10 Short movies submitted for The Kinoplex on May 16th 2020. Interrorgated By Ruben van Egmond A World Where A24 Films Don't Exist By Quinn Comprosky The Video By Jaime Caballes Anon And The Lockdown By Aaron Drucker Boy Problems By Olivia Morrison Dinner With Robert By Zak Powers La Vie d'un Père et de son Garçon By Max Acosta Detective Haze and the Wacky Disappearance of Carlos Garcia By Jacob Hazewinkel M*vie By Sabrina Mendoza Enter the Kinoplex By Ethan Wright