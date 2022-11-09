The Kiss from Marseille

Not Available

Shocking picture. In Marseille, in 2012, Julia and Auriane, two young students, stand up to anti-gay marriage and adoption protesters, and offer a snapshot which soon became a reference in terms of anti-discrimination civic action. Opposite them, homophobia which pretends not to be one, taking advantage of the equal right movement to parade shamelessly. Between progressive bill and new homophobia, we delve into an image that bears witness of the state of the relationship between France and homosexuality.