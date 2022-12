Not Available

The Stadium House Trilogy is a video collection featuring the first three singles taken from the White Room album, as well as a 14 minute making-of (UK release only). Even though videos for What Time Is Love? and 3 a.m. Eternal already existed The KLF created new clips for their previous singles as well to match the tone of their latest release, bringing all three together as a kind of mini-concert on the fictional stage of Woodstock, Europa.