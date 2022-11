Not Available

Nana and her co-workers realize that their repeated weekends at work and overtime is wrong. They decide to do something fun instead of working overtime and they start to knit. They break down a worn out shirt to use as thread and color the city. They make a plan to 'terrorize the city' at night when everyone's asleep but it's not that easy. Nana thinks of a way to bring change to their lives and thinks of making a social company labor board.