Not Available

The Labor Cop

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Due to the effect of the prolonged great depression, finally even the police have to introduce a part-time job system for its employees. Although his main job is a steeplejack, one man is also employed as a day-laborer detective. He spends his days waiting for an incident to occur so he will be called in to investigate. On the other hand, Yasu is not only a graduate of The University of Tokyo with a successful IT business, he is also member of the Nagasaka yakuza clan. Moreover, he is a favorite of the clan leader.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images