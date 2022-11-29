The Labor Cop

Not Available

Due to the effect of the prolonged great depression, finally even the police have to introduce a part-time job system for its employees. Although his main job is a steeplejack, one man is also employed as a day-laborer detective. He spends his days waiting for an incident to occur so he will be called in to investigate. On the other hand, Yasu is not only a graduate of The University of Tokyo with a successful IT business, he is also member of the Nagasaka yakuza clan. Moreover, he is a favorite of the clan leader.