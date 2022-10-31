1941

The Lady from Cheyenne

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 11th, 1941

Studio

Frank Lloyd Productions

Fictionalized story of the 1869 adoption of women's suffrage in Wyoming Territory. In the new-founded railroad town of Laraville, Boss Jim Cork hopes to manipulate the sale of town lots to give him control, but Quaker schoolmarm Annie Morgan bags one of the key lots. Cork's lawyer Steve Lewis tries romancing Annie to get the lot back, finding her so overpoweringly liberated she leaves him dizzy. Still, Steve attains his nefarious object...almost...then has cause to deeply regret having aroused the sleeping giant of feminism!

Cast

Loretta YoungAnnie Morgan
Robert PrestonSteve Lewis
Edward ArnoldJames 'Jim' Cork
Frank CravenHank Foreman
Gladys GeorgeElsie
Jessie RalphMrs. McGuinness

