A popular singer named Ah Hui is approached by gangsters who want him to perform at their nightclub. When Ah Hui rejects, they set him up by making him believe he murdered an innocent man; Of course, Ah Hui falls for it. With nowhere to turn and the fear of being sent to jail, Ah Hui accepts help from the gangsters. In return he has to sign an exclusive singing contract with them. Little does Ah Hui know, they have other sleazy plans in store for him.