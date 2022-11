Not Available

The film tells the story of Françoise Frémont, who travels across Europe on an apparently random killing spree, bumping off a series of increasingly odious men. From Swinging London to the eternal city of Rome, she leave a trail of dead bodies and the question: why? A mystery film as only Jean Louis van Belle could make it, The Lady Kills is a blast from start to finish with an amazing soundtrack of gloriously groovy psych-rock.