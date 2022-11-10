The Lady Vanishes

Hitchcock classic, based on Ethel Lina White's novel "The Wheel Spins". Travellers on a trans-European train are delayed for a night due to bad weather in a small fictional country called Mandrika. The passengers cram into the small village hotel where socialite Iris Henderson meets an old governess called Miss Froy. Shortly after the journey restarts, Miss Froy disappears.
|Margaret Lockwood
|Iris Matilda Henderson
|Michael Redgrave
|Gilbert Redman
|Paul Lukas
|Dr. Hartz of Prague
|Dame May Whitty
|Miss Froy, Governess
|Cecil Parker
|Eric Todhunter
|Basil Radford
|Charters
View Full Cast >