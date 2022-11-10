1938

The Lady Vanishes

  • Thriller

October 31st, 1938

Gainsborough Pictures

Hitchcock classic, based on Ethel Lina White's novel "The Wheel Spins". Travellers on a trans-European train are delayed for a night due to bad weather in a small fictional country called Mandrika. The passengers cram into the small village hotel where socialite Iris Henderson meets an old governess called Miss Froy. Shortly after the journey restarts, Miss Froy disappears.

Cast

Margaret LockwoodIris Matilda Henderson
Michael RedgraveGilbert Redman
Paul LukasDr. Hartz of Prague
Dame May WhittyMiss Froy, Governess
Cecil ParkerEric Todhunter
Basil RadfordCharters

