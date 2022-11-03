The Laird of McGillicuddy

Comedy in which Charles retaliates when Louise breaks off their engagement. Louise breaks off her engagement to Charles. Out of revenge, Charles and his friends turn Kees the milkman into a Scottish lord, who is meant to make a big impression at the ball. He dances very rudely with Louise, and out of nervousness admits that he is only a milkman. Charles responds angrily, and pretends that this was a joke that his friends had arranged; he then tries to hit Kees and his friends. Louise stops him, and they kiss, once again in love.
