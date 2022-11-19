The Land Before Time: Adventuring In The Mysterious Beyond

Not Available

1) The Great Egg Adventure - Adventure comes to the Great Valley once more when Littlefoot, Ducky, Petrie and Chomper find a nest, and upon further inspection, they realize it's the home of some Fast Biters! 2) Escape From the Mysterious Beyond - An earthshake traps Ducky and Chomper in close quarters with a sharp tooth named Thud, who gets stuck under some heavy rocks. 3) The Lonely Journey - Chomper is pretty lonely and sad, because he's the only Sharptooth in the Great Valley, so he decides to gather up the courage to set out into the Mysterious Beyond to search for other Sharpteeth and teach them how to be friends. 4) The Hermit of Black Rock - In yet another animated adventure that takes place in the dinosaur haven of the Great Valley, Guido and Petrie are learning how to fly, but a strong wind blows him into a cave.