The Land Before Time: Amazing Adventures

1) The Cave Of Many Voices: While exploring the Secret Caverns, the kids accidentally create an opening into the mysterious beyond. 2) Canyon Of The Shiny Stones: When Cera accidentally loses Tria's favorite shiny stone, she is determined to go to the Canyon of Shiny Stones to find a replacement. 3) The Meadow Of Jumping Water: Ruby and Chomper excite the other kids with their tale about a place where water jumps out of the ground, and they all set out to see it. 4) The Spooky Nighttime Adventure: Even though Ruby is convinced her story of the invisible Hidden Runner is made up, that doesn't stop the other kids from having scary sleep stories.