The Land Before Time: Friends Forever

1) The Mysterious Tooth Crisis: When Chomper loses his tooth, he, Littlefoot, Petrie and Ducky travel around the Great Valley to figure out what is wrong. Meanwhile, Cera, Spike and Ruby relax in Tria's secret mud spa. 2) The Missing Fast-Water Adventure: When an earthshake causes the fast-water to dry up, the dinosaurs decide to try and fix the problem by removing the rocks. On the way, they meet an old friend, Mo. 3) The Lone Dinosaur Returns: One day, Doc, The Lone Dinosaur, comes back to the Great Valley in search of his lady friend, Dara. After Chomper hears the stories of him and how he despises Sharpteeth, the dinosaurs try to hide him. 4) The Legend of the Story Speaker: Grandpa Longneck tells Littlefoot and his friends stories about why Longnecks have long necks and about Starwatcher.