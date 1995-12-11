1995

The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving

  • Animation
  • Adventure
  • Family

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 11th, 1995

Studio

Universal Cartoon Studios

Littlefoot and his friends are constantly being bullied and browbeaten by three teenage dinosaurs: Hyp, a Hypsilophodon; Nod, a Nodosaurus; and Mutt, a Muttaburrasaurus. However, when a shower of meteorites (flying rocks) impacts near the Great Valley and causes a rock slide in the Mysterious Beyond, which blocks the water supply of the Great Valley, Hyp, Nod, and Mutt are no longer the biggest worry of Littlefoot and his friends. The increasing lack of water causes conflicts between the inhabitants of the Great Valley, who have lived in relative peace and harmony until this event.

Cast

Scott McAfeeLittlefoot (voice)
Candace HutsonCera (voice)
Heather HoganDucky (voice)
Jeff BennettPetrie / Mutt / Iguanadon (voice)
Rob PaulsenSpike (voice)
John IngleNarrator / Cera's Father (voice)

