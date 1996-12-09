The Land Before Time IV: Journey Through the Mists

1996

Littlefoot and the gang meet a shy newcomer, Ali, but the pleasantries stop there. There's a dire environmental theme to this third sequel in the series, in which the world's weather changes beyond the Great Valley, and what had been dry land is now a "land of mists." The shift brings new creatures who push out older inhabitants, and Littlefoot sees these radical changes for himself when he has to venture into the area to find a medicinal flower for his sick grandfather. While the animation is slow and contained the way direct-to-video cartoon releases often are, the story is sound and the now-familiar characters are memorable.