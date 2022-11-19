The Land Before Time: Magical Discoveries

Not Available

1) Search For The Sky Color Stones: Everyone wants to be the first to find the beautiful and sparkly "sky color stones", but will Cera and Ruby take the game too far? 2) The Amazing Threehorn Girl: When Cera accidentally scares off some bellydraggers, everyone in the Great Valley thinks she's a heroine. But what will she do when the bellydraggers reappear? 3) Days Of Rising Waters: It's time to make some big changes when a rainstorm destroys Petrie's nest and Cera insists that Ducky teach her baby sister how to swim. 4) Return To Hanging Rock: Ruby's worried about her family, so she journeys to the Mysterious Beyond to make sure they're OK. But she's not alone for long when Ducky, Chomper and Spike decide to join her adventure!