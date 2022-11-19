The Land Before Time: Through The Eyes Of A Spiketail

Not Available

1) Through the Eyes of a Spiketail: On the first day of the cold time, Mr. Thicknose tells the gang about Hard Water Sweets (frozen grapes), and the gang set off on an adventure to find them. 2) Stranger from the Mysterious Above: When Spike falls down a hole, he encounters a colony of mammals (Ceratogaulus) who think of him as the "Big Wise One" from the Mysterious Above. Meanwhile, his friends try to save him but only find trouble when Mr. Thicknose and Topsy can't agree on what to do. 3) March of the Sand Creepers: One morning, a herd of "Sand Creepers" (crabs) mysteriously come to the Great Valley. Curious, Littlefoot, Cera, Petrie, Chomper, and Ruby set off to an adventure to find out why the Sand Creepers have come to the Great Valley. 4) The Forbidden Friendship: When Tippy's herd comes back, the adults get into a fight and the kids can't play with each other, but they sneak out and find green food.