The Land Before Time XI: Invasion of the Tinysauruses

2005

While trying to obtain "Tree Sweets", Littlefoot into the tree and knocks down all the blossoms, attracting the Tinysauruses. They devour the plants and disappear. But Littlefoot isn't blamed for the disappearance, instead he accidentally makes the adults believe the tiny dinosaurs were the main cause. Now Littlefoot and his friends must protect the tiny herd and learn the value of honesty.