2006

The Land Before Time XII: The Great Day of the Flyers

  • Animation
  • Family
  • Science Fiction

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 26th, 2006

Studio

Not Available

As the Great Day of the Flyers nears, the Great Valley's flying youngsters are eager to participate in the annual exhibition to show off their skills. Everyone, that is, except free-spirited pterodactyl Petrie, whose individualism causes problems when it comes to staying in formation. Enter his dinosaur pals Littlefoot, Cera, Spike and Ducky, who encourage Petrie to embrace his uniqueness.

Cast

Nick PriceLittlefoot (voice)
Frank WelkerSpinosaurus (voice)
John IngleNarrator / Cera's Dad (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images