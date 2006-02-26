The Land Before Time XII: The Great Day of the Flyers

As the Great Day of the Flyers nears, the Great Valley's flying youngsters are eager to participate in the annual exhibition to show off their skills. Everyone, that is, except free-spirited pterodactyl Petrie, whose individualism causes problems when it comes to staying in formation. Enter his dinosaur pals Littlefoot, Cera, Spike and Ducky, who encourage Petrie to embrace his uniqueness.
|Nick Price
|Littlefoot (voice)
|Frank Welker
|Spinosaurus (voice)
|John Ingle
|Narrator / Cera's Dad (voice)
