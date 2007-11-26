2007

The Land Before Time XIII: The Wisdom of Friends

  • Family
  • Animation

After an incident which nearly cost Littlefoot's grandmother her life, Littlefoot learns a series of lessons which his species call "Wisdoms". Meanwhile, a trio of dim-witted Beipiaosauruses named Loofah, Doofah and Foobie arrive in the Great Valley and behave in a strange manner towards Littlefoot and the gang. Littlefoot is determined that they learn the "Wisdoms" and the journey to the one place the trio have dreamed of, Berry Valley, begins.

Cast

Logan ArensLittlefoot (voice)
Jeff BennettPetrie (voice)
Cuba Gooding Jr.Loofah (voice)
Sandra OhDoofah (voice)
Rob PaulsenSpike / Yellow Belly / Baryonix #4 (voice)
Aria Noelle CurzonDucky (voice)

