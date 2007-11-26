The Land Before Time XIII: The Wisdom of Friends

2007

After an incident which nearly cost Littlefoot's grandmother her life, Littlefoot learns a series of lessons which his species call "Wisdoms". Meanwhile, a trio of dim-witted Beipiaosauruses named Loofah, Doofah and Foobie arrive in the Great Valley and behave in a strange manner towards Littlefoot and the gang. Littlefoot is determined that they learn the "Wisdoms" and the journey to the one place the trio have dreamed of, Berry Valley, begins.