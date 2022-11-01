The Land Of Abundance The Legend Of Pandas

Not Available

The Giant Panda is a mammal native to central-western and south western China and is a true member of the Ursidae (bear) family. The Panda's closes ursine relative is the spectacled bear of South America. The Giant Panda is among the worlds most adored and protected rare animal and is one of the few in the world whose natural inhabitant status was able to gain UNESCO World Heritage Site designation. The Sichuan Giant Panda Sanctuaries located in the southwest Sichuan province and covering seven natural reserves, were inscribed onto the World Heritage List in 2009. Discover the beauty and wonder of these great panda's and their fight for life.