The Land of Good Little Kids

2013

This is the story of the disobedient little girl Sasha, whose parents, for the New Year, thoughtlessly wish for a well behaved girl instead of Sasha. Even before the New Year chimes in, a different good little girl is on their doorstep, while Sasha is fantastically transported to the magical Land of Good Little Kids for re-education. In this land there rules a stern queen and her even tougher controlling emissary. To get back home to her parents, Sasha will have incredible adventures and must face many tests, while helped by her loyal friends, Baget the cat and Balbess the dog.