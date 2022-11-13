The Land of Whim

Not Available

Betina Bożek invites the spectators to the journey to Kaprysia, a planet invented by herself. Its residents spend time at work, in the gym or in the bar and prepare themselves for a great party. Anything is allowed in their crazy world and they change their irregular shapes fluently, depending on the mood. On the day of the party, they have to deal with the invasion of strangers from an alien planet – bitter and blue geometric figures. Who will win this skirmish? The film is a wild animation affirming joy and good fun.