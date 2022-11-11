The Land of Wooden Soldiers

Not Available

Chip and his dinosaur wander over to a fort, where they watch wooden soldiers march in formation. Chip wants to enter the fort, but the guards won't allow his dinosaur in, so the dinosaur transforms into a small ball of clay. After entering the fort, a much angrier dinosaur breaks through the brick wall and attacks the guards. Later, trying bayonets and cannon against the creature, the soldiers run for their lives. Chip's dinosaur regains his original shape, and the two dinosaurs battle it out.