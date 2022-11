Not Available

Kalsong, a well-meaning, helpful local father and community leader, tries to help out an amiable, ambitious Australian real estate developer looking to kickstart the momentum on a hotel resort project. But as Kalsong gets more involved in the project, and tries to get his friends to sell their private land to improve access to the secluded resort, he finds himself at the center of a much larger struggle over the soul of the land itself and the future of his people.