The Laramie Project

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

HBO

"The Laramie Project" is set in and around Laramie, Wyoming, in the aftermath of the murder of 21-year-old Matthew Shepard. To create the stage version of "The Laramie Project," the eight-member New York-based Tectonic Theatre Project traveled to Laramie, Wyoming, recording hours of interviews with the town's citizens over a two-year period. The film adaptation dramatizes the troupe's visit, using the actual words from the transcripts to create a portrait of a town forced to confront itself.

Cast

Kathleen ChalfantAnonymous Female Rancher
Laura LinneySherry Johnson
Peter FondaDoctor Cantway
Jeremy DaviesJedadiah Schultz
Nestor CarbonellMoisés Kaufman
Camryn Manheim

