Jimi Hendrix became an over night sensation during the late 60s, however his fame didn’t last long after he tragically passed aged just 27, this tragedy became subject to a lot of controversy and there were lots of theories and rumours surrounding his death. This documentary offers an in-depth look at the artist's last 24 hours and attempts to clear the air surrounding his tragic passing, including appearances and testimonials from some of the people that knew him best.