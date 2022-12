Not Available

The movie is about a genius young man named Hormoz (Babak Hamidian) who has been asked to come to the front line by a man from Basij for intelligence purposes. During a part of the project, the man is captured and a young Kurd woman (Tanaz Tabatabayi) saves him. Love begins to grow between Hormoz and the girl but they have to part ways so that Hormoz can return to his side ...