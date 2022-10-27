1984

The Last Battle

  • Science Fiction
  • Thriller

Release Date

June 11th, 1984

Studio

Les Films du Loup

The plot explores the devastation of civilization and issues of brutality, hostility and isolation. Pierre Jolivet stars as the main character (identified only as "The Man" in the end credits) who is menaced by "The Brute" (played by Jean Reno) on his journey through a world filled by people rendered nearly mute by some unknown incident.

Cast

Jean RenoThe Brute
Pierre JolivetThe Man
Jean BouiseThe Doctor
Fritz WepperCaptain
Christiane KrügerCaptain's Concubine
Maurice LamyDwarf

