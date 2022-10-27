The Last Battle

The plot explores the devastation of civilization and issues of brutality, hostility and isolation. Pierre Jolivet stars as the main character (identified only as "The Man" in the end credits) who is menaced by "The Brute" (played by Jean Reno) on his journey through a world filled by people rendered nearly mute by some unknown incident.
|Jean Reno
|The Brute
|Pierre Jolivet
|The Man
|Jean Bouise
|The Doctor
|Fritz Wepper
|Captain
|Christiane Krüger
|Captain's Concubine
|Maurice Lamy
|Dwarf
