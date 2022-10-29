Not Available

Inspired by Jim Morrison's final days in Paris, "The Last Beat" is an erotic, lyrical, and music-filled feature film, directed by Sundance filmmaker Robert Saitzyk. Not a traditional biopic, the film is a fictional exploration of who Morrison might have been in his last moments, centering in on the poet rather than the rock star, embodied in "The Last Beat" by our character Jay Douglas. Tragic and comedic, at the film's core are Jay's broken, but passionate relationships with the two women in his life - Clémence, a glamorous Countess, and his professed "soul-mate," Valerie Eason, an earthy red-haired beauty from golden California. Powerful and larger-than-life themselves, both Valerie and Clémence try to embrace Jay's restless soul in the waning days of the idealism of the 60s - all of them, including Jay, beginning to see that this is indeed the beginning of the end - of their love, their world, and even their lives.