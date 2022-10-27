The Last Blood

Not Available

Tam is Lui Tai, an Interpol agent assigned to protect a famous religious leader, the Daka Lama, who's targeted for death by the militant Japanese terrorist group, the Red Army. Lui Tai hooks up with the Daka Lama in Singapore, but a Red Army attack leaves the Daka Lama in critical condition. Unfortunately, the Daka Lama has a rare blood type, and there are only three possible donors in all of Singapore. Two are quickly offed, with only annoying lowlife Fatty (Eric Tsang) remaining. Liu Tai and local Singapore cop Stone (Leung Ka-Yan) try to beat the Red Army to Fatty, but they also have to deal with Hong Kong triad boy B (Andy Lau), who wants to make sure Fatty's blood goes to his girlfriend (May Lo) first. She was also wounded in the same attack as the Daka Lama, and also needs the ultra-rare blood. Will everyone work together to make sure both the Daka Lama and B's girl are saved? Or will they get in each other's way and allow the two to die?