In an attempt to revive old glories, Juan, a keen follower of the bolero has raised the idea of ​​a public concert: The Ultimate Bolero, in a majestic theater which can touch his soul and move his feet.. The Last Bolero brings us the life of a team of professional musicians in retirement seeking to organize a last concert that will create a great night, their last great night. Meet these great artists who want to take their last Bolero!