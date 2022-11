Not Available

Heart-warming tale of an old man (Timothy Spall), whose wife (Phyllis Logan) has just passed away. With his free local bus pass, he travels to the other end of the UK, to where they originally moved from, using only local buses. He heads out on a nostalgic trip whilst also carrying his wife's ashes in a small suitcase, and in doing so, he meets local people. By the end of the trip, he's a celebrity.