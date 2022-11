Not Available

Adventure - At the outskirts of a tiny town deep in the desert, where a B-17 airplane rests next to a run-down, old diner, something peculiar is happening. It began as an unfamiliar voice coming through an antique radio, but then things began to disappear … and now, a strange light keeps appearing. Four youngsters decide to look into this mystery, and in the process, they learn a valuable biblical lesson about forgiveness.